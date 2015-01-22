St. Jude Radiothon

PRESENTING SPONSORS
Announcements
Country Cares Prize Pack Winner!
Congratulations to our St. Jude K103 Country Cares Prize Pack winner, Mary Kay Hecht! For becoming a Partner in Hope, she took home… – St. Jude Country Cares autographed guitar – I Love My Country official K103 tshirt – Jerrod Niemann autographed/framed poster – Pistol Annies vinyl album – Montgomery Gentry tshirt – Kenny Chesney […]
Final Total!
Because of your efforts in becoming a Partner in Hope, you helped us raise $113,452 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!
JSE Surplus makes their impact!
JSE Surplus contributes a total of $2,500 to the 2017 Radiothon! JSE Surplus is also our Phone Bank Sponsor this year! Thanks to them, we have volunteers waiting to make pharmacy you a Partner in Hope!
K103 Race teams pays a visit!
We LOVE our K103 Race Team! This year they raised $8,500!
Tri Deltas showing some love for St. Jude!
The Tri Deltas are one of the biggest Partners in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! They are volunteering their time once again to save lives! Tri Deltas volunteering at the JSE Surplus Phone Bank!
Become a Partner in Hope and YOU could win this!
Become a Partner in Hope and you could take home these awesome items autographed by top country artists including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Jon Pardi, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban and more!
ABCs of Cancer
Leave it to kids and teenagers to say what’s on their minds.
The ABCs of Cancer, created by St. Jude patients and permanently displayed in a prominent hospital hallway, offer 26 views of living with cancer and the lessons learned from that journey.