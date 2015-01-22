Patrick Furniture

St. Jude Radiothon

5
4
3

PRESENTING SPONSORS

Kasten Hot Tubs Swim Spas and Pools

Kasten Hot Tubs Swim Spas and Pools

2018 Toteboard

JSESurplus

Call the JSE Surplus Phone Bank

800-516-7771

Donate Online

Text 'Donate' to 785-833

 

LISTEN LIVE

k103-black
kzimlogo-1851
939theRiver

MEET MASON

MEET MABRY

ANGEL OF THE HOUR SPONSORS

  • Whitaker Ace Hardware

    Whitaker Ace Hardware

  • Wings Etc.

    Wings Etc.

Announcements

IMG_4170

Country Cares Prize Pack Winner!

Congratulations to our St. Jude K103 Country Cares Prize Pack winner, Mary Kay Hecht! For becoming a Partner in Hope, she took home… – St. Jude Country Cares autographed guitar – I Love My Country official K103 tshirt – Jerrod Niemann autographed/framed poster – Pistol Annies vinyl album – Montgomery Gentry tshirt – Kenny Chesney […]

More

Final Total!

Because of your efforts in becoming a Partner in Hope, you helped us raise $113,452 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

More

0303171058

JSE Surplus makes their impact!

JSE Surplus contributes a total of $2,500 to the 2017 Radiothon! JSE Surplus is also our Phone Bank Sponsor this year! Thanks to them, we have volunteers waiting to make pharmacy you a Partner in Hope!

More

IMG_3659 (1)

Tri Deltas showing some love for St. Jude!

The Tri Deltas are one of the biggest Partners in Hope for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! They are volunteering their time once again to save lives!   Tri Deltas volunteering at the JSE Surplus Phone Bank!

More

ABCs of Cancer

Leave it to kids and teenagers to say what’s on their minds.

The ABCs of Cancer, created by St. Jude patients and permanently displayed in a prominent hospital hallway, offer 26 views of living with cancer and the lessons learned from that journey.

 

Listen to the Alphabet Poems

Inspirational Quotes

Follow the link to see some of the inspirational quotes we’ve rounded up for you!

See More...
-Someday, God willing, we are going to beat all the odds and make childhood cancer a thing of the past.-
-What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.-
Toughness is in the soul and spirit, not in muscles.

Photos

Wall of Hope

Together, we can end childhood cancer. Become a Partner In Hope today and add your name on our Wall of Hope.

This wall represents all the heroes in our area who have given selflessly to help end childhood cancer. 

Become a Partner In Hope now. Call 1-800-516-7771 or donate online.

View the Wall of Hope Here
Copy of Wall of Hope